QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.78 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $65.78 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $201.10 or 0.00478365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

