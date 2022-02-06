RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $769,277.00

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $769,277.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

