Rai Reflex Index One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.56 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00007223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $70.57 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,148,436 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

