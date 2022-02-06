Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $12.23 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $12.23 million and $67,870.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00261346 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

