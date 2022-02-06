Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

