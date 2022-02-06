Rainicorn Hits One Day Volume of $283,517.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $283,517.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.