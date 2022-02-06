Rally (RLY) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $589.26 million and $4.06 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,657,093 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars.

