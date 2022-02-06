RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. RAMP has a market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00109892 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,914,353 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

