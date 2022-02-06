Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

