Ravencoin Classic Price Down 9.6% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $803,104.18 and $32,615.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.38 or 0.07216211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00296966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.00767776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00408663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00233237 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,282,505 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

