Raydium (RAY) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Raydium has a total market cap of $322.58 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00009231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,395,804 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.