RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.91% of RBC Bearings worth $316,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after buying an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

