Realio Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $1.03 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.57 or 0.07192471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.97 or 0.99671244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006587 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.