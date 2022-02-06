Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

