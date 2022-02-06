RED (RED) Reaches Market Cap of $573,461.20

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $573,461.20 and $17,995.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00298239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

