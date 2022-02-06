Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.77 or 0.99961338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00073509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.00468559 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.