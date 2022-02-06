Redpanda Earth Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $225,970.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $225,970.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

