Redwood Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC cut its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

