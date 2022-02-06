Reef Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.76 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $204.76 million and approximately $34.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00270223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

