Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.69 or 0.00454617 BTC on major exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $690,479.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,631.52 or 0.99773027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00026170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,492 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

