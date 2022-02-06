Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,900 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Genmab A/S worth $39,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

