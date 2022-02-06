Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 498,260 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 158.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity National Financial worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

