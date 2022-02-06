Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 280,450 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AMETEK by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

