Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 162,900 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $38,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.