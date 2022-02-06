Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,100 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

