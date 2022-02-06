Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of SPS Commerce worth $36,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $121.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,367 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

