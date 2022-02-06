Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $400.12 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

