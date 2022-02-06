Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.35% of Waterstone Financial worth $37,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $507.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.