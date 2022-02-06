Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $33,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 31.44%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

