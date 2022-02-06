Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.24 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NSA opened at $61.68 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

