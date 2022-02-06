Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 414,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Olin worth $33,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

