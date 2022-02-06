Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.45 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

