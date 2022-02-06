Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.95 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 484.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of The Carlyle Group worth $34,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,238,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 956,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

