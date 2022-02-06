Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Canon worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canon by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 41.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 66.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.