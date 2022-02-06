Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.09 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Winmark worth $36,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $173.04 and a one year high of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on WINA. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $973,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock worth $3,933,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

