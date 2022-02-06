Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.04 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.63% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $37,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

