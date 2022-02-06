Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after buying an additional 3,341,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.