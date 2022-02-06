Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.51 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.78% of A10 Networks worth $39,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

