Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.90 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Getty Realty worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.