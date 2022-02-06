Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.29 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of National HealthCare worth $41,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $64.11 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

