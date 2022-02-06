Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Signet Jewelers worth $40,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

SIG opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

