Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $37.93 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

NYSE:MCO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

