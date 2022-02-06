Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Everest Re Group worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $218.92 and a 52 week high of $294.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

