Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 20,280 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Forrester Research worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 246.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR opened at $53.27 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

