Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $166.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.