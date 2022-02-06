Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 131,434 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

