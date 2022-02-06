Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10,657.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 554,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

