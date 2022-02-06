Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 385.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Humana worth $40,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

