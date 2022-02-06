Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

