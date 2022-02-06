Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.19% of Carriage Services worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $810.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

